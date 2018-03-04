Sam Rockwell accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Sam Rockwell accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 11:05 PM

Partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."

Foreign Language Film: "A Fantastic Woman," Chile.

Adapted Screenplay: "Call Me By Your Name."

Original Screenplay: "Get Out."

Production Design: "The Shape of Water."

Cinematography: "Blade Runner 2049."

Sound Mixing: "Dunkirk."

Sound Editing: "Dunkirk."

Original Score: "The Shape of Water" Alexandre Desplat.

Original Song: "Remember Me" from "Coco."

Documentary Feature: "Icarus."

Documentary (short subject): "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405."

Film Editing: "Dunkirk."

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Darkest Hour."

Animated Short Film: "Dear Basketball."

Live Action Short Film: "The Silent Child."

Animated Feature Film: "Coco."

Visual Effects: "Blade Runner 2049."

Costume Design: Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread."

