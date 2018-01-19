Classic rock fans rejoice — Journey, Def Leppard (together) are coming to Tampa

If you’re a fan of classic rock, especially of the 1980’s arena rock/MTV variety, then you’re going to love this news.
Def Leppard and Journey, two of the biggest bands of the era — in fact, two of the most popular bands of all time — have announced that they’re touring together, and the tour is coming to Tampa.
The tour kicks off in May, but local fans will have to wait until Aug. 18 to see it, when it comes to Amalie Arena. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3. Prices haven’t been announced yet.
The two bands are “co-headlining,” and the publicity material includes graphics that refer to it variously as the “Def Leppard/Journey” tour and the “Journey/Def Leppard” tour.
Unlike a lot of bands that have been together for 40 years or so, both Journey and Def Leppard have a lot of the members of their “classic” lineup still performing together.
Journey had many of its biggest hits with Steve Perry as lead vocalist, but he’s been absent for 20 years. Ariel Pineda has fronted Journey since 2007, and he sounds a lot like Perry. The rest of the band (guitarist Neil Schon, bassist Ross Valory, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and drummer Steve Smith), were all members during the band’s commercial heyday.
Singer Joe Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen and guitarist Phil Collen are all still with Def Leppard. Guitarist Vivian Campbell is the new guy in the band. He joined in 1992, after the death of Steve Clark.
For updated information, including tickets prices and the exact time tickets will go on sale, check amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
