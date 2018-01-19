Classic rock fans rejoice — Journey, Def Leppard (together) are coming to Tampa

Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift

Dayton Modderman, an 18-year-old senior at Bradenton Christian High School, made a video "promposal" video asking his idol, Taylor Swift, to prom. In the video, Modderman is seen reading Swift's Reputation magazine, playing basketball, doing math homework, and more, all while playing a mashup of hit songs from the pop star.