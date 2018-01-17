There’s still plenty of time to catch the 2018 Manatee County Fair

Haven’t made it to the Manatee County Fair yet? You’ve missed a lot, but there’s still plenty of cool stuff yet to some.
The fair’s been going on for a week already, but it continues thought the weekend at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto. That gives you four more days and four more nights to get into the action.
A lot of the fair’s most popular attractions going on through the day, every day, so you can catch them anytime. You can take advantage of the Belle City Amusements Midway anytime the fair is open, and the Show-Me Safari Pig Races take place several times a day.
If you prefer more down-home type of attractions, there are several livestock shows yet to come, and a whip-cracking contest at noon on Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
There’s also more world-class entertainment on tap. The Amazing Anastasini Circus performs one show each evening for the rest of the fair. It’s an Italian circus that’s been operating since 1877, 42 years before the now-defunct Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus was founded.
Country star Phil Vassar is scheduled to perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Vassar has had several hits as a solo artist, and he has also written or co-written lots of hits for other artists.
Details: Through Jan. 21, Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto. Daily adult (13 and up) $8, daily senior (55 and up) $7, daily military (with active status I.D.) $5, Children 6-12 $5, Children 5 and under free. 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan 21. 941-722-1639, manateecountyfair.com/about.htm.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments