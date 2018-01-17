Kara Wai ecstatic over Excellence in Asian Cinema Award

In this Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, photo, Hong Kong actress, Kara Wai smiles during an interview in Hong Kong. Wai said after receiving the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award that "to be honest, I feel like I'm on cloud nine, because this award represents Asians, and it's a big region. This is not an acting award, it's an achievement award, so I'm thrilled and feels as if I'm walking on clouds." Vincent Yu AP Photo