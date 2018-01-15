FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, Mary J. Blige arrives at the 9th annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Blige, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae and Chawick Boseman will be among the presenters at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards. Numerous other stars, including actors Michael B. Jordan, Terry Crews, Yara Shahidi and "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya are also scheduled to present during the ceremony, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, which honors entertainers and writers of color.
Entertainment

Winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:33 PM

LOS ANGELES

Winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards, announced Monday night in Pasadena, California:

Entertainer of the year: Ava DuVernay

FILM

Motion picture: "Girls Trip"

Actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Actress, motion picture: Octavia Spencer, "Gifted"

TELEVISION

Comedy series: "black-ish"

Drama series: "Power"

Actor, comedy: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Actress, comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Actor, drama: Omari Hardwick, "Power"

Actress, drama: Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"

___

Winners announced Sunday during a pre-telecast dinner:

FILM:

Supporting actor: Idris Elba, "THOR: Ragnarok"

Supporting actress: Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"

Independent film: "Detroit"

Documentary: "STEP"

Writing: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Directing: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

MUSIC

New artist: SZA

Male artist: Bruno Mars

Female artist: Mary J. Blige

Duo, group or collaboration: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

Jazz album: "Petite Afrique," Somi

Gospel/Christian album: "Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2," Greenleaf Soundtrack

Music video/visual album: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Song, traditional: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar

Song, contemporary: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar

TELEVISION

Supporting actor, comedy series: Jay Ellis, "Insecure"

Supporting actress, comedy series: Marsai Martin, "'black-ish"

Supporting actor, drama series: Joe Morton, "Scandal"

Supporting actress, drama series: Naturi Naughton, "Power"

Television movie, limited series or dramatic special: "The New Edition Story"

Actor, television movie, limited series or dramatic special: Idris Elba, "Guerrilla"

Actress, television movie, limited series or dramatic special: Queen Latifah, "Flint"

Directing, comedy series: Anton Cropper, "'black-ish"

Directing, dramatic series: Carl Franklin, "13 Reasons Why"

Directing, television movie, limited series or dramatic special: Allen Hughes, "The Defiant Ones"

Writing, comedy series: Janine Barrois, "Claws

Writing, dramatic series: Gina Prince-Bythewood, "Shots Fired"

Writing, television movie or special: Abdul Williams, "The New Edition Story"

News/information series or special: "Unsung"

Documentary: "The 44th President: In His Own Words"

Talk series: "The Real"

Reality program/reality competition series: "The Manns"

Variety or game show series or special: "Lip Sync Battle"

Children's Program: "Doc McStuffins"

Performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited series): Caleb McLaughlin, "Stranger Things"

Host, talk or new/information series or special: Roland Martin, "News One Now"

Host, realit/reality competition, game show, variety series or special: LL Cool J, "Lip Sync Battle" (Spike)

Character voice-over performance: Tiffany Haddish, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights"

LITERATURE

Fiction: "The Annotated African American Folktales," Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

Non-fiction: "Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies," Dick Gregory

Debut author: "No One Is Coming to Save Us," Stephanie Powell Watts

Biography or autobiography: "Becoming Ms. Burton, From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women," Susan Burton and Cari Lynn

Instructional: "The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams," Dr. Tererai Trent

Poetry: "Incendiary Art: Poems," Patricia Smith

Children: "Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ," Vashti Harrison

Youth and teens: "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground," Rita Williams-Garcia, author and Frank Morrison illustrator

