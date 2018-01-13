After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee

FILE - This image released by Sony Pictures shows Michelle Williams, left, and Mark Wahlberg in TriStar Pictures' "All The Money in the World." After an outcry over a significant disparity in pay with Williams, Wahlberg has agreed to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots on the movie to the anti-sexual misconduct initiative Time’s Up, in Williams' name, announced Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Sony-TriStar Pictures via AP Fabio Lovino