Keegan-Michael Key of Key & Peele is Orpheus' 2018 monarch

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Keegan-Michael Key attends the International Rescue Committee's Freedom Award Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Key of Comedy Central's sketch comedy series "Key & Peele" will lead the Krewe of Orpheus parade for the 2018 Mardi Gras season. Key joins a long line of celebrities to lead this parade. He will be joined on the route by actors Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, who star in Marvel’s “Cloak & Dagger” series premiering this year on Freeform. Photo by Andy Kropa