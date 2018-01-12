FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Keegan-Michael Key attends the International Rescue Committee's Freedom Award Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Key of Comedy Central's sketch comedy series "Key & Peele" will lead the Krewe of Orpheus parade for the 2018 Mardi Gras season. Key joins a long line of celebrities to lead this parade. He will be joined on the route by actors Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, who star in Marvel’s “Cloak & Dagger” series premiering this year on Freeform.
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Keegan-Michael Key attends the International Rescue Committee's Freedom Award Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Key of Comedy Central's sketch comedy series "Key & Peele" will lead the Krewe of Orpheus parade for the 2018 Mardi Gras season. Key joins a long line of celebrities to lead this parade. He will be joined on the route by actors Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, who star in Marvel’s “Cloak & Dagger” series premiering this year on Freeform. Photo by Andy Kropa
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Keegan-Michael Key attends the International Rescue Committee's Freedom Award Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Key of Comedy Central's sketch comedy series "Key & Peele" will lead the Krewe of Orpheus parade for the 2018 Mardi Gras season. Key joins a long line of celebrities to lead this parade. He will be joined on the route by actors Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, who star in Marvel’s “Cloak & Dagger” series premiering this year on Freeform. Photo by Andy Kropa

Entertainment

Keegan-Michael Key of Key & Peele is Orpheus' 2018 monarch

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 09:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Actor Keegan-Michael Key of Comedy Central's sketch comedy series "Key & Peele" will lead the Krewe of Orpheus parade for the 2018 Mardi Gras season.

Key joins a long line of celebrities to lead this parade, which rolls at 6 p.m. Feb. 12.

He will be joined on the route by actors Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, who star in Marvel's "Cloak & Dagger" series premiering this year on Freeform.

The parade, founded by a group including Harry Connick Jr., will mark its 25th year with an all-star concert at its Oprheuscapade party in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Held after the parade rolls through New Orleans, the concert will feature Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, Big Freedia, Bonerama, Flowtribe, Deacon John, Amanda Shaw and others.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process

    Itzhak Perlman talks about playing and singing at the Perlman Music Program Celebration Concert on Thursday. Toby Perlman is the program’s founder.

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:41

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Florida family makes Stranger Things teaser trailer starring pet dog as Eleven 0:33

Florida family makes Stranger Things teaser trailer starring pet dog as Eleven

View More Video