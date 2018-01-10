Monster Jam brings the coolest trucks in the world to Tampa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season is over — mercifully, some fans might say — but there’s plenty of action ahead at Raymond James Stadium this weekend.
Monster Jam, a boisterous display of horsepower from Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment, is coming to Tampa on Saturday.
It’s a sport in which the vehicles and the drivers take equal billing, In fact, some fans follow the trucks more than the drivers. The Tampa event will feature, among others, Bounty Hunter driven by Jimmy Creten; Brodozer driven by Colt Stephens; El Toro Loco driven by Chuck Werner; Grave Digger driven by Charlie Pauken;Max-D driven by Tom Meents; Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Candice Jolly; Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner; Pirate’s Curse driven by Cory Rummell; Scarlet Bandit driven by Dawn Creten; Scooby-Doo driven by Mike Thompson; Team Hot Wheels driven by Scott Buetow; Time Flys driven by Kelvin Ramer; and Wild Flower driven by Rosalee Ramer.
If you arrive a few hours early, you can take part in a “pit party,” from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. You’ll get to see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get their autographs. You can only get into the pit party if you have tickets for that evening’s event. (The drivers leave at 5 p.m to get ready for the event, so don’t wait until the last minute.)
Details: 7 p.m. Jan. 13, Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $15-$176. 813-350-6500. monsterjam.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
