Jordan Brown and Laura Rook in Asolo Rep’s production of “Shakespeare in Love.”
Jordan Brown and Laura Rook in Asolo Rep’s production of “Shakespeare in Love.” John Revisky Publicity photo
Jordan Brown and Laura Rook in Asolo Rep’s production of “Shakespeare in Love.” John Revisky Publicity photo

Entertainment

‘Shakespeare in Love’: Stage version of Oscar-winning film comes Asolo Rep

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 03:44 PM

Shakespeare, Tom Stoppard and Disney seems like an unlikely combination of creative forces, but they come together in the upcoming show from Sarasota’s Asolo Repertory Theatre.

The play is “Shakespeare in Love,” and it began life as a 1998 film co-written by the great playwright Stoppard. (It won a bunch of Oscars, including Best Picture). The stage version, adapted by Lee Hall (otherwise best known for the “Billy Elliot” film), was originally produced in England, where it was a huge hit.

The plot of the play (and the film) has to do with Shakespeare as he’s in the midst of writing a comedy titled “Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate’s Daughter.” When he falls in love, he’s inspired to transform his comedy into the romantic drama we all know. But along the way, there’s a lot of the kind of mistaken-identity (and mistaken-gender) confusion that sparks so many of Shakespeare’s funniest comedies.

It’s directed and choreographed by Chicago-based Rachel Rockwell. In Asolo’s publicity materials, she’s quoted as saying she started out approaching the play as a romantic comedy but came to see it as a statement on the power of art. That’s a very different perspective the film seemed to to take.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among the Asolo Rep regulars in the cast are David Breitbarth, Matt DeCaro, Matt McGee and Peggy Roeder.

Details: Jan. 12-March 18 (in repertory), Mertz Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $14-$98. 941-351-8000, asolorep.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process

    Itzhak Perlman talks about playing and singing at the Perlman Music Program Celebration Concert on Thursday. Toby Perlman is the program’s founder.

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:41

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Florida family makes Stranger Things teaser trailer starring pet dog as Eleven 0:33

Florida family makes Stranger Things teaser trailer starring pet dog as Eleven

View More Video