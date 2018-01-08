Superstar musician Justin Timberlake brings his “Man of the Woods” tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena May 15. Tickets will be available Jan. 29.
Justin Timberlake to perform May 15 at Amalie Arena in Tampa

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

January 08, 2018 12:52 PM

Justin Timberlake has announced his first concert tour in five years, and one of the tour stops is in Tampa.

Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour will come to Amalie Arena May 15. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 29.

The tour, which is set to start in March, is named for his new album. The album is scheduled for release on Feb. 2, two days before Timberlake will star in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Since coming to national attention almost 30 years a ago as a child performer on “The New Mickey Mouse Club,” Timberlake has grown into an international superstar who’s sold millions of albums, and won 10 Grammy Awards, several Emmy Awards, and an Oscar nomination.

His last tour, in 2013-14, was called “The 20/20 Experience,” and it sold out arenas all over the world.

Tickets are $49.50, $90, $99, $150 and $250, plus service charges. You’ll be able to get them at amaliearena.com or by calling 813-301-2500. Especially devoted fans might want to check out VIP packages, available at vip.justintimberlake.com.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

