Elisabeth Moss arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Entertainment

Partial list of winners for 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

January 07, 2018 10:59 PM

List of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

—Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water."

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."

—Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour."

—Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: "Lady Bird."

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist."

—Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird."

—Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

—Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water."

—Original Song: "This is Me," from "The Greatest Showman," music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

—Animated Film: "Coco."

—Foreign Language: "In the Fade."

TELEVISION

—Series, Drama — "The Handmaid's Tale."

—Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us,"

—Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale."

—Series, Musical or Comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

—Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None."

—Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

—Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: "Big Little Lies."

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies."

—Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies."

—Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."

—Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo."

