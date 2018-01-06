New app: Homeowners check Louisiana horticulture licenses

Entertainment

BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana has a new app to let homeowners check whether someone claiming to be a landscape or horticulture professional has a state license or business permit.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry says people can also file complaints through the app. It's called LDAF Business Search, and is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Horticulture program director Ansel Rankins said in a news release Friday that routine grass mowing and edging don't need a license. But he says one is needed for work such as tree trimming, landscape design, installing lawn irrigation systems, preparing plant beds and installing bedding plants.

License information remains available at the department website or by calling the Horticulture and Quarantine Programs division.

Licensees must pass an exam. Some also need insurance.

