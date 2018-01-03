Steve Solomon’s ‘Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt’ comes to Van Wezel

Steve Solomon really likes talking about his family.
He first made a splash with his 2003 one-man show “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy.” He followed that with “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m Home for the Holidays.” His third installment of his Solomon family triology is titled “Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt! The Therapy Continues,” and Solomon is bringing it to the Van Wezel Perfoming Arts Hall for one show on Tuesday.
The latest show takes place in Solomon’s mother’s attic as the family gets ready for its move to Florida. The characters include some of the people that audiences grew to know from the first two shows (his chain-smoking sister, his Yiddish-speaking, Russian-born Jewish father, his Italian-speaking Catholic mother, his none-too-bright cousin), plus a few newcomers.
Solomon is from New York and was a physics teacher and school administrator before he made the plunge into comedy when he was in his 40s. He now lives in Boynton Beach, and his first performances of the original show were in the Broward Center. He’s been praised for his sharp observations and characterizations as well as his performance, including his imitations of his diverse family’s voices.
Details: 8 p.m. Jan. 9, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $16-$51. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.
