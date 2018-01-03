Tickets for ‘An Evening With David Baldacci’ on sale now

If you’ve been saving money to but tickets to see David Baldacci’s talk in Bradenton. today’s the day to break into your piggy bank.
Tickets are now on sale for the “An Evening With David Baldacci,” which is slated for March 13 at the Neel Performing Arts Center at the State College of Florida.
General admission tickets are $75, and reserved seat are $100. Tickets area available at manateelibraryfoundation.org/tickets.
Baldacci’s appearance is the latest installment in the Manatee County Library Foundation’s series of evenings with renowned authors. Stephen King, John Grisham and Nicholas Sparks have been featured in previous years.
Baldacci has written dozens of best-selling novels, including “Absolute Power,” which was adapted into a film starring and directed by Clint Eastwood, and “Wish You Well,” which was made into a film that starred Ellen Burstyn.
Money from ticket sales goes to the Library Foundation’s “I Am a Lifelong Learner” literacy program. Baldacci is an advocate of literacy, and with his wife, Michelle, started the Wish You Well Foundation, which supports adult and family literacy programs.
