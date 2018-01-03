Best-selling author David Baldacci appears at the Neel Performing Arts Center on March 13.
Best-selling author David Baldacci appears at the Neel Performing Arts Center on March 13. Provided photo
Best-selling author David Baldacci appears at the Neel Performing Arts Center on March 13. Provided photo

Entertainment

Tickets for ‘An Evening With David Baldacci’ on sale now

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

January 03, 2018 04:15 PM

If you’ve been saving money to but tickets to see David Baldacci’s talk in Bradenton. today’s the day to break into your piggy bank.

Tickets are now on sale for the “An Evening With David Baldacci,” which is slated for March 13 at the Neel Performing Arts Center at the State College of Florida.

General admission tickets are $75, and reserved seat are $100. Tickets area available at manateelibraryfoundation.org/tickets.

Baldacci’s appearance is the latest installment in the Manatee County Library Foundation’s series of evenings with renowned authors. Stephen King, John Grisham and Nicholas Sparks have been featured in previous years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Baldacci has written dozens of best-selling novels, including “Absolute Power,” which was adapted into a film starring and directed by Clint Eastwood, and “Wish You Well,” which was made into a film that starred Ellen Burstyn.

Money from ticket sales goes to the Library Foundation’s “I Am a Lifelong Learner” literacy program. Baldacci is an advocate of literacy, and with his wife, Michelle, started the Wish You Well Foundation, which supports adult and family literacy programs.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process

    Itzhak Perlman talks about playing and singing at the Perlman Music Program Celebration Concert on Thursday. Toby Perlman is the program’s founder.

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:41

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process
Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory 0:18

Rapper Quavo celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs following Rose Bowl victory
Florida family makes Stranger Things teaser trailer starring pet dog as Eleven 0:33

Florida family makes Stranger Things teaser trailer starring pet dog as Eleven

View More Video