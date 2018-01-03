FILE - This undated image released by Netflix shows Will Smith, left, and Joel Edgerton in a scene from, "Bright." Despite scathing reviews from critics, Netflix has greenlit a sequel to “Bright,” with star Smith and director David Ayer expected to return. The streaming service announced the plans Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, just two weeks after the fantasy police drama debuted.
Entertainment

Netflix greenlights 'Bright' sequel, Smith to return as star

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 10:53 AM

NEW YORK

Despite scathing reviews from critics, Netflix has greenlit a sequel to "Bright," with star Will Smith and director David Ayer expected to return.

The streaming service announced the plans Wednesday, just two weeks after the fantasy police drama debuted. "Bright" is Netflix's most ambitious and big-budget film yet, with estimates that it cost approximately $90 million to produce.

With a sequel, Netflix will hope to make its first film franchise even though "Bright" has garnered just a 28 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But "Bright" has still been widely watched. Nielsen reported that 11 million watched "Bright" in the United States in the first three days.

Netflix doesn't release viewing numbers, but it said "Bright" has been its most viewed movie in all of Netflix's 190-plus countries.

The film stars Smith as a police officer in an alternate version of Los Angeles where orcs, fairies and magic co-exist.

