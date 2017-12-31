The Latest: Times Square New Year on Ohio man's bucket list

FILE- In this Dec. 31, 2008 file photo, Allison Smith of Jacksonville, Fla, left, tries to keep warm as she and others take part in the New Year's Eve festivities in New York's Times Square. Brutal weather has iced plans for scores of events in the Northeast U.S. from New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, but not in New York City, where people will start gathering in Times Square up to nine hours before the famous ball drop. Tina Fineberg, File AP Photo