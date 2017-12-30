Ringo Starr, Bee Gee Barry Gibb tapped as British knights

FILE - In this Friday, July 7, 2017 file photo, Ringo Starr, center, is joined by guests including filmmaker David Lynch, left, and musician Edgar Winter, second from right, during a 77th birthday celebration for Starr outside Capitol Records, in Los Angeles. A Beatle and a Bee Gee have topped the list of celebrated people designated to receive knighthoods and other awards in the New Year’s Honors List. They are joined by a noted children’s author celebrated for “War Horse,” a politician who fought in vain to keep Britain in the European Union, and many others, including renowned researchers, volunteers and actors. Photo by Chris Pizzello