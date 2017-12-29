Experts try to keep Georgia O'Keeffe paintings from fading

In this Feb. 3, 2015 photo provided by the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, Dale Kronkright, head of conservation at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, reviews imaging data of an oil painting in Santa Fe, N.M. Chemical changes are gradually darkening many of Georgia O'Keeffe's famously vibrant paintings. Art conservation experts in Santa Fe and Chicago plan to use advanced imaging technology to detect the buildup of soap and protect paintings by Georgia O'Keeffe and other artists.

