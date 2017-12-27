Power restored at Disneyland after guests taken off rides

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. A power outage Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park and stopped some rides. A park representative tells Los Angeles news station KABC-TV that power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland, and guests have been escorted off about a dozen rides. A park statement says the problem involves a transformer at the Disneyland Resort. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo