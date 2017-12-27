More Videos

Pause
    Kelly Gibson, 14, is a super fan of Bradenton's most famous musical band, We The Kings. Gibson flew from New Jersey to wait in line 12 hours before showtime in Palmetto.

We the Kings to shoot DVD at Wednesday’s free hometown show

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

December 27, 2017 03:21 PM

UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO

Fans started lining up outside The Hall in Palmetto at 7 a.m. Wednesday. It would be almost 11 hours before they could get inside.

The event was the annual hometown show from We the Kings, the band of friends from Bradenton who went on to create such national hits as “Check Yes, Juliet” and We’ll be Dream.”

Doors were set to open for the free show at 6 p.m., but front man Travis Clark said the band hoped to get the doors open a little early.

Even though people have been in line all day, Clark said he expects pretty much everyone who shows up to be able to get in.

The band has a film crew on hand to record a DVD about the show, to note the 10th year that We the Kings has played the holiday-season show in Manatee County. Besides documenting the band’s performance, the DVD will feature interviews with fans who attend the show.

“We’ve always been a band that’s very proud of our hometown,” Clark said. “The video is going to be a tribute to our 941 family.”

After the video is edited in a month or so, Clark said, the band plans to release the DVD in segments, and ultimately make it available for free on Youtube.

Sam Woolf was scheduled to be one of the opening acts, but he had to cancel. The band Brightside will open. We the Kings will take to the stage at about 8 p.m.

Details: 6 p.m. (doors) tonight, The Hall, 1330 10th St. E., Palmetto. Free. facebook.com/TheHall941.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

