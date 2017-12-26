Starfish making comeback after syndrome killed millions

FILE - This July 31, 2010 file photo, shows a starfish clings to a rock near Haystack Rock during low tide in Cannon Beach, Ore. Starfish are making a comeback on the West Coast, four years after a mysterious syndrome killed millions of them. From 2013 to 2014, Sea Star Wasting Syndrome hit sea stars from British Columbia to Mexico. Now the species is rebounding with sea stars being spotted in Southern California tide pools and elsewhere, the Orange County Register reported Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo