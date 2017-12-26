Kid Rock’s “Greatest Show on Earth” tour is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment.
Kid Rock’s “Greatest Show on Earth” tour is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Kid Rock’s “Greatest Show on Earth” tour is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Entertainment

Who’s the ‘Greatest’ of them all? Feld sues Kid Rock over slogan

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

December 26, 2017 12:52 PM

It may be just harmless hyperbole to Kid Rock, but to Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment, it’s trademark infringement.

A judge may decide who’s right.

Feld Entertainment is the show biz colossus that owns Monster Jam, Disney on Ice and Marvel Universe Live. It also owns the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which Feld pulled from the road earlier this year.

Kid Rock is the country-rock rapper-singer-songwriter and (maybe) U.S. Senate candidate who is calling his 2018 tour “The Greatest Show on Earth.” That, of course, is the classic slogan for the Ringling circus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The circus may have stopped touring, but Feld still owns Ringling Bros. and its intellectual property. On Tuesday, an official of the company confirmed that Feld had filed a trademark infringement suit against Kid Rock and Live Nation, the promoter of the tour. The suit reportedly seeks to stop Kid Rock from using the slogan for his tour, and from selling merchandise that uses the phrase.

In a statement to Billboard, Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, said, “This historic trademark has been an important part of Ringling Bros. for the past century, and it is recognized as a trusted and iconic brand of family-friendly entertainment. The Greatest Show on Earth continues to live on and will do so well into the future. We have no intention of surrendering the trademark or allowing it to be tarnished.”

No one from Feld was immediately available to provide further comment.

The tour, whatever it ends up being called, is set to kick off Sunday in Kansas City. There are no tour dates scheduled near Bradenton.

Rock also released a song titled “Greatest Show on Earth” earlier this year.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade

    Comedian and entertainer Sam Beman portrayed The Grinch in Seussical The Musical years ago, and has since played the character outside of the theater. Beman shares a few insider tips on how to make a good "Grinch Face."

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade 1:03

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade
Santa throws 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin to the floor during indie wrestling event 1:14

Santa throws 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin to the floor during indie wrestling event
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 'Awake' 0:46

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 'Awake'

View More Video