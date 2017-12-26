Tilt! Old-school pinball is no longer old-school

In this Oct. 13, 2017 photo, Escher Lefkoff poses for a photo at the Pinball Expo 2017 in Chicago. Lefkoff won the Professional and Amateur Pinball Association's World Championships last spring. Interest in pinball has skyrocketed over the last decade or so, with the number of players and competitions growing worldwide, according to the International Flipper Pinball Association, or IFPA. Teresa Crawford AP Photo