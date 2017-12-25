Lorde scraps Israel concert amid boycott calls

FILE - In this April 16, 2017, file photo, Lorde performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Lorde's "Melodrama" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Album of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Lorde has cancelled a performance in Israel scheduled for next summer after appeals by pro-Palestinian activists. The New Zealand musician said in a statement Sunday that "the right decision at this time" was to cancel her June 2018 concert in Tel Aviv, which was announced earlier this month. Photo by Amy Harris