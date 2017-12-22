This June 20, 2015 file photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shows Harambe, a western lowland gorilla, who was fatally shot Saturday, May 28, 2016, to protect a young boy who entered its exhibit. When the 400-pound gorilla grabbed the boy, a staffer shot and killed the gorilla.
This June 20, 2015 file photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shows Harambe, a western lowland gorilla, who was fatally shot Saturday, May 28, 2016, to protect a young boy who entered its exhibit. When the 400-pound gorilla grabbed the boy, a staffer shot and killed the gorilla. Jeff McCurry AP

Harambe the gorilla gets killed again in new arcade game. Creators say get over it.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

December 22, 2017 09:08 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:36 AM

A new arcade game starring the gorilla who was killed last year at the Cincinnati Zoo is creating plenty of buzz, but not all of it positive.

The game called “Harambe Kong” debuted this week at a Boise, Idaho, arcade and features Harambe, who was shot dead by a zookeeper in May 2016 after he dragged a child who fell into his habitat.

Users of the game play as Harambe and attempt to catch food with the hopes of getting a high score, according to KIVI TV. But if you touch a child, then it’s game over as a zookeeper appears on the screen and shoots the gorilla, the TV station reported.

A co-programmer of the game, Zack Rowland, told ABC 13 that he knows the game is not politically correct, but he doesn’t feel it will matter to gamers.

“There are a lot of video games out there that are politically incorrect,” he told ABC 13. “I think this game is pretty tame considering a lot of the other more modern games with a lot more realistic violence.”

But others feel it is too much.

“I guess it’s too lifelike,” Keith Breon told KIVI-TV after playing the game. “Other arcade games are fictional, but this one did happen.”

Rowland said he invented the game because he dislikes zoos so much, according to ABC 13.

Another game programmer, Tyler Sailing, said he hopes to have the game online and ready to download on mobile devices by February, according to KIVI-TV.

Harambe became an internet meme following his 2016 death, with former University of Kentucky quarterback Patrick Towles going as far as dedicating his senior season at Boston College to the famed gorilla.

Though the Boise arcade has reportedly experienced lines of people wanting to play the game, there are plenty who have no interest.

It doesn’t seem the game’s creators care about any backlash, as they plan to make other games in a “Harambe Kong” trilogy.

“I think someone who is ultimately offended by this game may need to question themselves a little bit and maybe question their morals,” Sailing said in a KIVI TV interview. “Why am I offended by a pixelized gorilla being shot?”

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

