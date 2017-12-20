Itzhak Perlman, whose wife, Toby, founded the Perlman Music Program, conducts students.
Itzhak Perlman, whose wife, Toby, founded the Perlman Music Program, conducts students. Provided photo
Perlman Music Program: Hear world-class musicians for free

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

December 20, 2017 02:08 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 11:53 AM

They’re world-class classical musicians, and you can hear them play for free.

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast brings more than 30 of the best young string players in the country to Sarasota.

Most of them are young, 18 and under (others are part of the program’s chamber music workshop, so they’re in their 20s) but they’re among the best student musicians in the world. So unless you’re a highly trained musician yourself, you’re not likely to discern a difference between their musicianship and that of professionals.

They’re here for about two-and-a-half weeks, and during that time they rehearse, perform recitals and take classes. You’re invited to watch and listen. Most of the events are free, and most are in a tent on the campus of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.

Some of the rehearsals and classes are led by Itzhak Perlman, whose wife, Toby, founded the Perlman Music Program.

Free events in the coming week include include recitals at 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, vocal chorus rehearsals at 5 p.m. every evening except Christmas Day, and orchestra rehearsal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The program also features several ticketed events, culminating in the 14th Annual Celebration Concert at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Sarasota Opera House, with Perlman conducting the PMP String Orchestra.

Details: Through Jan. 6, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota and other locations. Various times. Free ($7.50 for early admission and better choice of seats). Some events require paid tickets. perlmanmusicprogramsuncoast.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

