‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to Sarasota in April

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

December 04, 2017 03:02 PM

Details are few, but we know this much: “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Sarasota on April 12.

WGBH in Boston, the station that produces the venerable hit PBS show, announced Monday that the show would set off on a tour of five U.S. locations it had never visited before. Sarasota is the first.

The announcement did not say exactly where in Sarasota the show would be holding court, though, or at what time. Phone calls to WGBH publicity representatives were not immediately returned.

If you’d like to attend the taping of the show, and maybe have your treasured antiques and puzzling flea-market finds appraised, you have to enter a drawing for free tickets. You can register online through Feb. 27. Go to pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets to enter. You can get more information by calling 888-762-3749.

The announcement says that the upcoming season of “Antiques Roadshow” will feature “new look episodes,” and suggests that the Sarasota episode would feature outdoor locations and would highlight some of the city’s historic buildings.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

