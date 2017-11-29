More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 2:10

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Serial murder suspect booked into jail 0:10

Serial murder suspect booked into jail

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway 0:37

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights' 1:50

Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights'

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

  • Bradenton Blues Festival party

    Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones rocked the crowd at Ace's Thursday during the Bradenton Blues Festival Sponsor Thank You Party.

Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones rocked the crowd at Ace's Thursday during the Bradenton Blues Festival Sponsor Thank You Party. Marty Clear Bradenton Herald
Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones rocked the crowd at Ace's Thursday during the Bradenton Blues Festival Sponsor Thank You Party. Marty Clear Bradenton Herald

Entertainment

Blues Weekend in Bradenton is about more than just the festival

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 01:07 PM

UPDATED 20 MINUTES AGO

Maybe you’ve come to town for the Bradenton Blues Festival only to discover that tickets sold out long ago. Or maybe you got your tickets, but nine hours of world-class blues just isn’t enough to sate your entertainment appetite for the weekend.

There’s plenty of other bluesy stuff going on around town during what has come to be known as “Blues Weekend” in Bradenton. Here’s a look.

7:30 p.m. Thursday: Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Blue Rooster. Bradenton-based and nationally known blues man Doug Deming will play at the Blues Appetizer concert on Friday, but before that he’ll be at the Blue Rooster, 525 Fourth St, Sarasota. Free. 941-388-7539, blueroostersrq.com.

6 p.m. Friday: Blues Appetizer Concert. An annual free show on Bradenton Blues Festival Eve. This year Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones take the stage at 6 p.m. followed by T.C. Carr and the Bolts of Blue at 8 p.m. Riverwalk Event Pavilion. Free. bradentonbluesfestival.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday: A Village Wonderland, Village of the Arts. Galleries, studios, restaurants and shops will be open and many will sponsor special events, with Bradenton’s most colorful neighborhood decked out for the holidays. Village of the Arts, 12th Ave West and 12th Street West and surrounding area. Free. villageofthearts.com.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday: Downtown Farmer’s Market. The weekly event features fresh produce, local art, upbeat music, demonstrations by local chefs and family activities. Free. Old Main Street between Manatee Avenue West and Third Avenue West. realizebradenton.com/about_the_market.

8 p.m. Saturday: Sugar Blue at Ace’s Live. The blues harp great will perform at the festival earlier in the day, but then he’ll play at Bradenton’s premiere blues club at night. $12 advance, $15 day of show, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton. 941-795-3886, aceslivemusic.com.

8:30 p.m. Saturday: Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers at Blue Rooster. Fuller’s better known around Ohio, where he lives, but he’s been making blues records for nearly 40 years. Blue Rooster, 525 4th St, Sarasota, 525 Fourth St, Sarasota. $5. 941-388-7539, blueroostersrq.com.

6 p.m. Sunday: Joe Louis Walker at Ace’s Live. His headlining set at the festival may leave you wanting more. Go to Ace’s the next evening and you shall have more. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton. 941-795-3886, aceslivemusic.com. You can also catch him at 8 p.m. Friday at the Blue Rooster; $15-$20. 941-388-7539, blueroostersrq.com.

11 a.m. Sunday: Blues Brunch with Damon Fowler and Matt Walker. Sorry, this annual event at Mattison’s City Grille on the Riverwalk is sold out.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 2:10

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Serial murder suspect booked into jail 0:10

Serial murder suspect booked into jail

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway 0:37

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights' 1:50

Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights'

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

  • Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

View More Video