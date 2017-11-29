Blues Weekend in Bradenton is about more than just the festival

Maybe you’ve come to town for the Bradenton Blues Festival only to discover that tickets sold out long ago. Or maybe you got your tickets, but nine hours of world-class blues just isn’t enough to sate your entertainment appetite for the weekend.
There’s plenty of other bluesy stuff going on around town during what has come to be known as “Blues Weekend” in Bradenton. Here’s a look.
7:30 p.m. Thursday: Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Blue Rooster. Bradenton-based and nationally known blues man Doug Deming will play at the Blues Appetizer concert on Friday, but before that he’ll be at the Blue Rooster, 525 Fourth St, Sarasota. Free. 941-388-7539, blueroostersrq.com.
6 p.m. Friday: Blues Appetizer Concert. An annual free show on Bradenton Blues Festival Eve. This year Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones take the stage at 6 p.m. followed by T.C. Carr and the Bolts of Blue at 8 p.m. Riverwalk Event Pavilion. Free. bradentonbluesfestival.org.
6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday: A Village Wonderland, Village of the Arts. Galleries, studios, restaurants and shops will be open and many will sponsor special events, with Bradenton’s most colorful neighborhood decked out for the holidays. Village of the Arts, 12th Ave West and 12th Street West and surrounding area. Free. villageofthearts.com.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday: Downtown Farmer’s Market. The weekly event features fresh produce, local art, upbeat music, demonstrations by local chefs and family activities. Free. Old Main Street between Manatee Avenue West and Third Avenue West. realizebradenton.com/about_the_market.
8 p.m. Saturday: Sugar Blue at Ace’s Live. The blues harp great will perform at the festival earlier in the day, but then he’ll play at Bradenton’s premiere blues club at night. $12 advance, $15 day of show, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton. 941-795-3886, aceslivemusic.com.
8:30 p.m. Saturday: Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers at Blue Rooster. Fuller’s better known around Ohio, where he lives, but he’s been making blues records for nearly 40 years. Blue Rooster, 525 4th St, Sarasota, 525 Fourth St, Sarasota. $5. 941-388-7539, blueroostersrq.com.
6 p.m. Sunday: Joe Louis Walker at Ace’s Live. His headlining set at the festival may leave you wanting more. Go to Ace’s the next evening and you shall have more. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton. 941-795-3886, aceslivemusic.com. You can also catch him at 8 p.m. Friday at the Blue Rooster; $15-$20. 941-388-7539, blueroostersrq.com.
11 a.m. Sunday: Blues Brunch with Damon Fowler and Matt Walker. Sorry, this annual event at Mattison’s City Grille on the Riverwalk is sold out.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
