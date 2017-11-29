More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 2:10

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Serial murder suspect booked into jail 0:10

Serial murder suspect booked into jail

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway 0:37

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights' 1:50

Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights'

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

  • Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival

    See blues great Joe Louis Walker play "Young Girls Blues."

See blues great Joe Louis Walker play "Young Girls Blues." Provided/YouTube
See blues great Joe Louis Walker play "Young Girls Blues." Provided/YouTube

Entertainment

Joe Louis Walker is the headliner of a day full of Blues headliners

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 01:07 PM

Paul Benjamin likes to say the Bradenton Blues festival doesn’t really have a headliner. From the first act in the late morning, to the last one finishing long after sunset, it’s a whole day of headliners.

Benjamin is the guy who always books the acts for the Bradenton Blues Festival, from the first one in 2012 though this year’s set for Saturday on the Riverwalk. He books several other blues festivals around the country, too.

So it’s hard to argue with him when he says he doesn’t think of the festival’s last act as the headliner. But the audience will probably still see it that way. That act has almost always been the one with widest name recognition.

That’s definitely true for the 2017 Bradenton Blues Festival. The headliner — pardon me, the last act of the festival — is a giant of the blues, guitarist Joe Louis Walker.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He plays all over the world (he was in Spain just this past weekend) but he has a special affection for Florida.

You talk about the Blues Brothers. You know who the real blues brothers are? Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Joe Louis Walker

“Florida is one of the few states left that has a lot of blues clubs,” he told the Bradenton Herald in a phone interview. “Florida’s great.”

Walker, who turns 68 on Christmas Day, is known for an authentic blues style that still stretches the boundaries of the genre. He speaks in awe of such blues pioneers as Muddy Waters and B.B. King, but also of the British Invasion artists who introduced blues and R&B to white American youth, and says one of the greatest experiences of his life was performing with and meeting Paul McCartney.

“You talk about the Blues Brothers,” he said. “You know who the real blues brothers are? Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.”

Walker has played just about everywhere in the world, from Moscow and Beijing to Peru and all over Europe. Wherever he goes, he said, people appreciate the authentically American nature of the blues.

“No matter where you go, people want culture,” he said. “That’s what they’re looking for, culture.”

Walker has released 23 albums, the most recent being “Everybody Wants a Piece” in 2015. He’s played with John Lee Hooker, Thelonius Monk, Nick Lowe, Bonnie Raitt and Jimi Hendrix (among many others). He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2013.

Florida is one of the few states left that have a lot of blues clubs.

Joe Louis Walker

If you don’t already have tickets to this year’s blues festival, you’re not going to get to see him perform on Saturday. For the first time, the festival has sold out before the day of the show.

You’ll still be able to hear Walker and the other artists the lineup from the periphery of the park, though. A lot of people spend the day sitting by the river, enjoying the sun, the water and the blues.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

The festival kicks off with Sean Chambers (11 a.m.), followed by Vanessa Collier (12:15 p.m.), Nick Moss Band (1:30 p.m.), Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band (2:45 pm.), Sugar Blue (4 p.m.) and Curtis Salgado (5:15 p.m.), Walker takes the stage at 6:45 p.m. Brody Buster plays on a side stage between main stage sets.

A map of nearby parking areas is available at bradentonbluesfestival.org/wp-content/themes/BBF-BGD/images/Parking-map.pdf.

Details: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 2, Bradenton Riverwalk. Sold out. bradentonbluesfestival.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can 2:10

Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Serial murder suspect booked into jail 0:10

Serial murder suspect booked into jail

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway 0:37

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights' 1:50

Volunteers talk to Seminole Heights residents about 'Light the Heights'

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

  • Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

View More Video