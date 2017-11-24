After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s Giving Tuesday

Many of the days following Thanksgiving have acquired nicknames, usually involved with shopping. There’s Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
Since 2012, those days that encourage you to spend have been followed by one that encourages you to give.
Giving Tuesday (which is often stylized as “#GivingTuesday”) is an international day of philanthropy that was founded by the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. This year’s Giving Tuesday is coming up next week, on Nov. 28. A growing number of foundations and nonprofit organizations take advantage of the day to make a concentrated push for donations.
The Giving Tuesday website lists 20 Bradenton-area organizations that are taking part this year. They range from arts groups to pet rescues and senior centers. They are: Angels for Animals, ArtCenter Manatee, Artists Guild of Manatee (Village of the Arts), Birds of Paradise Sanctuary & Rescue, Florida Dog Guides , Forget-Me-Not, Goodwill Manasota, Humane Society of Manatee County, IMG Academy Student Athlete Foundation, Just for Girls, Little Feet, Big Heart Rescue, Loving Hands Ministries, Manatee Children's Services, Manatee Literacy Council, Meals on Wheels PLUS, Manatee Players, Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, Overcome Birth Defects, Sequoia Int LLC — SparkIn Purpose and Sugar’s Gift.
To find other non-profits participating in this year’s Giving Tuesday, go to givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me.
