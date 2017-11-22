Entertainment

George Avakian, jazz producer and scholar, dies at 98

AP National Writer

November 22, 2017 10:58 PM

NEW YORK

George Avakian, a Russian-born jazz scholar and architect of the American music industry who produced essential recordings by Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis and other stars has died at age 98.

Avakian's daughter, Anahid Avakian Gregg, confirmed that her father died Wednesday morning at his home in Manhattan. No further details were immediate available.

Avakian was an executive at Columbia Records and Warner Bros. among other labels and helped popularize such consumer standards as liner notes, the long-playing album and the live album.

Few enjoyed such a fulfilling and influential career as Avakian, who started out as an Ivy League prodigy rediscovering old jazz recordings and became a monumental figure in music. Through the artists he promoted and the innovations he championed, Avakian helped shape the music we listen to and the way we listen to it.

