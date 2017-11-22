Niecy Nash, right, who plays the owner of a Palmetto nail salon on ‘Claws’ has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award.
Entertainment

Niecy Nash of ‘Claws’ nominated for NAACP Image Awards

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 05:27 PM

Desna Simms was responsible for more than a few unsavory things during the first season of “Claws.” But still, the NAACP has honored Niecy Nash with a nomination for its Image Award.

Nash, the actor who plays Desna, is one of five nominees for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. The others are Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Loretta Devine (“The Carmichael Show”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”).

“Claws” is the hit TNT comedy-drama set in a fictional nail salon located in a fictionalized version of Palmetto.

The Image Awards, now in their 49th year, honor outstanding people of color in film, television, music, and literature. The winners will be announced Jan. 18 in a ceremony broadcast live on TV One.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

