Top professional wrestlers perform in the Mexican “lucha libre” style Sunday at El Sombrero in Palmetto.
Top professional wrestlers perform in the Mexican “lucha libre” style Sunday at El Sombrero in Palmetto. Provided photo
Top professional wrestlers perform in the Mexican “lucha libre” style Sunday at El Sombrero in Palmetto. Provided photo

Entertainment

Lucha Libre wrestlers battle it out in a Palmetto eatery

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 01:51 PM

If simulated violence and guys wearing masks is your idea of a great evening for the family, you’re going to want to head over the El Sombrero Hall in Palmetto on Sunday.

Some of the top lucha libre wrestlers in the world, including the popular Caristico and Sam Adonis, will be on hand for the evening.

Adonis, who is a part-time resident of Bradenton, is one of Mexico’s most-popular wrestlers. He recently has been featured on major networks, including CNN, largely because one of his gimmicks is waving a huge American Flag in the ring with Donald Trump’s face plastered in the center of the flag.

The man behind the mask of Caristico created the enormously popular Mexican lucha libre character Mistico. He came to United States and wrestled under the name Sin Cara, then returned to Mexico. By that time, another wrestler was using the Mistico name and persona, so the original Mistico became Caristico.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Lucha libre” translates as “free wrestling.” It’s much like professional wrestling in this country, but there’s a lot of emphasis on masks, aerial maneuvers and tag-team matches, with three wrestlers on a team.

Sunday’s show is billed as “a family-friendly show for all ages.”

Details: 5 p.m. Nov. 26, El Sombrero, 1330 U.S. 301 N., Palmetto. $30 ringside floor seating, $15 general admission. 941-725-8920.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

    This Thanksgiving season, Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey gave thanks to the bourbon brand’s hometown by delivering 4,500 turkeys to every household in Lawrenceburg, KY on his birthday. Today Wild Turkey is releasing the full Wild Turkey Gives Back video, chronicling their efforts to feed the entire town along with a team of more than 250 volunteers. There were a few fun moments and surprises along the way, including Matthew surprising a bride on her wedding day and crashing a Saturday afternoon craft club.

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving
Watch The Western Sons - Penelope (Official Video) 5:23

Watch The Western Sons - Penelope (Official Video)

A big show of small art kicks off artsHop on Anna Maria Island 0:50

A big show of small art kicks off artsHop on Anna Maria Island

View More Video