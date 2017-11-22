Lucha Libre wrestlers battle it out in a Palmetto eatery

If simulated violence and guys wearing masks is your idea of a great evening for the family, you’re going to want to head over the El Sombrero Hall in Palmetto on Sunday.
Some of the top lucha libre wrestlers in the world, including the popular Caristico and Sam Adonis, will be on hand for the evening.
Adonis, who is a part-time resident of Bradenton, is one of Mexico’s most-popular wrestlers. He recently has been featured on major networks, including CNN, largely because one of his gimmicks is waving a huge American Flag in the ring with Donald Trump’s face plastered in the center of the flag.
The man behind the mask of Caristico created the enormously popular Mexican lucha libre character Mistico. He came to United States and wrestled under the name Sin Cara, then returned to Mexico. By that time, another wrestler was using the Mistico name and persona, so the original Mistico became Caristico.
“Lucha libre” translates as “free wrestling.” It’s much like professional wrestling in this country, but there’s a lot of emphasis on masks, aerial maneuvers and tag-team matches, with three wrestlers on a team.
Sunday’s show is billed as “a family-friendly show for all ages.”
Details: 5 p.m. Nov. 26, El Sombrero, 1330 U.S. 301 N., Palmetto. $30 ringside floor seating, $15 general admission. 941-725-8920.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
