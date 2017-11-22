The ladies of “A Motown Christmas” include, from left, Ariel Blue, Tarra Conner Jones, JoAnna Ford and Ashley Brooks.
The ladies of “A Motown Christmas” include, from left, Ariel Blue, Tarra Conner Jones, JoAnna Ford and Ashley Brooks. Vutti Photography
The ladies of “A Motown Christmas” include, from left, Ariel Blue, Tarra Conner Jones, JoAnna Ford and Ashley Brooks. Vutti Photography

Entertainment

WBTT celebrates the season with ‘A Motown Christmas’

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 01:51 PM

You may not associate Motown with Christmas, but the fact is that Motown artists recorded dozens of great versions of seasonal classics.

The Jackson 5 made memorable renditions of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” The Supremes sang “Joy to the World” and “White Christmas.” The Temptations recorded “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Silent Night.”

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will re-create an evening’s worth of holiday songs recorded by Motown artists when they reprise their popular revue, “A Motown Christmas,” opening Wednesday in Sarasota.

Nate Jacobs, WBTT’s artistic director, created and directed the revue, which was popular with audiences at this time two years ago. Jacobs will also perform in the show along with Ariel Blue, Brian L. Boyd, Ashley Brooks, Tarra Conner Jones, JoAnna Ford, Carmilia Harris, Joey James, Michael Mendez, Raleigh Mosely II, Leon S. Pitts II, Derric Gobourne Jr. and Chakara Rosa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Many of the cast members were in last year’s production.

Several of the cast members also appeared in WBTT’s production of Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity” last year. Jacobs said he hopes that in the future, WBTT will stage a version of “A Motown Christmas” every two years, and a production of “Black Nativity” in the other years.

Details: Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1646 10th Way, Sarasota. 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $42 general, $20 students and active military. 941-366-1505, westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

    This Thanksgiving season, Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey gave thanks to the bourbon brand’s hometown by delivering 4,500 turkeys to every household in Lawrenceburg, KY on his birthday. Today Wild Turkey is releasing the full Wild Turkey Gives Back video, chronicling their efforts to feed the entire town along with a team of more than 250 volunteers. There were a few fun moments and surprises along the way, including Matthew surprising a bride on her wedding day and crashing a Saturday afternoon craft club.

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving
Watch The Western Sons - Penelope (Official Video) 5:23

Watch The Western Sons - Penelope (Official Video)

A big show of small art kicks off artsHop on Anna Maria Island 0:50

A big show of small art kicks off artsHop on Anna Maria Island

View More Video