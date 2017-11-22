Smooth jazz saxophonist Dave Koz brings his 20th annual Christmas show Tuesday to the Van Wezel in Sarasota.
Smooth jazz saxophonist Dave Koz brings his 20th annual Christmas show Tuesday to the Van Wezel in Sarasota. Antonio Dixon Publicity photo

Dave Koz stops in Sarasota to offer another laid-back Christmas

By Marty Clear

November 22, 2017 01:51 PM

Fans of smooth jazz meister Dave Koz can pretty much count on seeing him in concert at least once a year.

For the past two decades, saxophonist Koz has toured the country with a Christmas show, and it almost always makes a stop in this area.

The 20th anniversary edition of Koz’ Christmas tour will stop Tuesday at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.

This year’s tour includes some special treats for long-time fans of the seasonal shows.

Joining Koz will be pianist David Benoit, a smooth-jazz superstar in his own right, guitarist Peter White and trumpet player Rick Braun. Benoit and White played wit Koz on his first Christmas tour, and Braun has been part of the lineup of several of the tours.

The one newcomer this year is vocalist Selina Albright. Though she’s new to the Koz tour, she may be familiar to smooth soul fans thanks to her solo singles “Possible” (which she’ll perform at the Sarasota concert) and “Eat Something,” and her album “Conversations.” She the daughter of renowned jazz man Gerald Albright.

Details: 8 p.m. Nov. 28, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $56, $61, $66 and $76. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

