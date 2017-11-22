Sarasota snow crab festival has a new location, and free admission

If you’ve been planning on heading down to the Sarasota Florida Snow Crab Festival on Saturday, you might have to alter your plans a bit. And you may save some money.
The third annual festival was supposed to be at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. It was supposed to include carnival rides, and it was supposed to cost $10 for advance tickets and a charge for parking.
A few weeks back, that all changed. The festival is still set for Saturday (it starts at noon), but it’s at Whitaker Gateway Park.
And (according to a message on the event’s website) because there are no carnival rides, it’s now a free event, and even the parking is free.
Never miss a local story.
Seafood offerings include fried snow crabs, garlic snow crabs, smoked snow crabs and more, according the the event’s Facebook page.
There’s hardly anything more delicious than fresh snow crab, and since the festival is free, it probably is worth checking out to see what else is in store besides fresh seafood cooked any way you might like it.
Details: Noon-7 p.m. Nov. 25, Whitaker Gateway Park, 1401 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free. 813-447-5959, facebook.com/Sarasota-Florida-SNOW-CRAB-Festival-628566480655438.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments