The venue for Saturday’s Sarasota Florida Snow Crab Festival has been changed to Whitaker Gateway Park. Admission and parking are free.
Entertainment

Sarasota snow crab festival has a new location, and free admission

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 01:50 PM

If you’ve been planning on heading down to the Sarasota Florida Snow Crab Festival on Saturday, you might have to alter your plans a bit. And you may save some money.

The third annual festival was supposed to be at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. It was supposed to include carnival rides, and it was supposed to cost $10 for advance tickets and a charge for parking.

A few weeks back, that all changed. The festival is still set for Saturday (it starts at noon), but it’s at Whitaker Gateway Park.

And (according to a message on the event’s website) because there are no carnival rides, it’s now a free event, and even the parking is free.

Seafood offerings include fried snow crabs, garlic snow crabs, smoked snow crabs and more, according the the event’s Facebook page.

There’s hardly anything more delicious than fresh snow crab, and since the festival is free, it probably is worth checking out to see what else is in store besides fresh seafood cooked any way you might like it.

Details: Noon-7 p.m. Nov. 25, Whitaker Gateway Park, 1401 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free. 813-447-5959, facebook.com/Sarasota-Florida-SNOW-CRAB-Festival-628566480655438.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

