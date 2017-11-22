Russian baritone Hvorostovsky dies at 55

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, gives a state medal to world-renowned Russian baritone opera singer Dmitry Khvorostovsky during the award ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia Hvorostovsky died after a long battle with cancer. He was 55. Hvorostovsky's office said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, that the acclaimed singer "died peacefully" earlier and was "surrounded by family" near his home in London. Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File Mikhail Klimentyev