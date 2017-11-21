Mom of A-Rod’s ex slams slugger: All he did was watch baseball on TV

Alex Rodriguez seems like, an, um, catch.
His current girlfriend Jennifer Lopez looks happy (more on that later).
But it seems the onetime New York Yankees slugger isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.
One of his former girlfriends kissed and told to The New York Times.
New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd interviewed Anne Wojcicki, the founder of mail-order DNA testing company 23andMe about oh, lots of things, including her past relationships.
After a particularly nasty divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Wojcicki began dating Rodriguez. She and ARod didn’t last long — they split in February after dating less than a year — and now we kind of know why.
“When I started dating Alex,” Ms. Wojcicki says, “my mom was like, ‘What’s an A-Rod?’ I was like, ‘Mom, that’s his name.’”
The businesswoman soon installed TVs all over her home so her new beau could watch baseball. “I didn’t realize that you need special channels to watch sports games,” she admitted.
While his ex said that the World Series champ was “really sweet” and “smart,” mom wasn’t so convinced.
“He came from a Hispanic family. We liked them, they were very sweet. He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch,” said Esther, Anne’s mother. “He had no academic background. We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything. His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball. He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day.”
Dating a star athlete was not only tough in private but in public.
“We couldn’t go anywhere with him. If we went to Target to look for clothes for the kids, all of a sudden we’d be looking around and people would be saying, ‘We just want a selfie with A-Rod.’ He can’t walk across Central Park. He has to take a cab.”
Esther managed to get in a dig about his current squeeze, Lopez, who, with A-Rod, graces the cover of this month’s Vanity Fair.
“That will work better with J-Lo because she’s like, ‘Take a picture of me anytime.’”
Speaking of pics...yes. Lopez does like to take them.
Over the weekend, the Vegas entertainer posted a birthday wish to Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha.
“A great big Happy 13th birthday to this loving, beautiful, artistic soul.”
Comments