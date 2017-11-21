The Latest: CBS fires Charlie Rose after misconduct claims

More Videos 0:53 Disney World's Christmas festivities Pause 5:23 Watch The Western Sons - Penelope (Official Video) 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 0:56 Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:29 Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Meta Viers McClatchy

