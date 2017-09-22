Snooty Memorial Open House set for Sunday at museum, and it’s free

The South Florida Museum had intended to hold a memorial event for Snooty on Sept. 10. Unfortunately, Hurricane Irma decided she wanted to visit Bradenton that same weekend.
So the museum postponed the Snooty Memorial Open House for a couple of weeks. It’s now set for Sunday, and it doesn’t look as though the weather will interfere this time.
From noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, the museum will be open for free as the staff and the community celebrate the very long life of Snooty, the beloved record-setting manatee who became the most famous resident of Bradenton and Manatee County.
The entire museum will be open, and several stations set up through the building will allow guests to sign in with their memories of Snooty. They’ll also get small keepsakes: colored stones with Snooty’s name and the years 1948-2017 (his life span) painted on them.
The main Snooty activities will take place in the Bishop Planetarium and the Parker Aquarium.
The planetarium will show a 10-minute film tribute to Snooty, repeated throughout the day.
In the aquarium, where Snooty spent much of his life, museum staff will talk about Snooty and about the museum’s ongoing work with manatees.
“Snooty allowed us to get involved in manatee research and conservation,” said Jessica Schubick, the museum’s communications manager.
The aquarium is still home to three manatees who are being rehabilitated before they’re able to go back into nature. (Snooty was born in captivity and couldn’t have survived in the wild.)
The whole weekend is free at the museum.
Snooty, who was certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest manatee, was born in Miami but spent almost his entire life in Bradenton. He died July 23, after a hatch came off the entry to a narrow passageway out of Snooty’s tank. The three younger, smaller manatees who were temporarily sharing the tank — Randall, Bacca and Gale — apparently swam into the passageway and were able to turn around and swim back out. Snooty was larger, so he became stuck and drowned.
The museum is also offering free admission on Saturday. That’s the annual Smithsonian Museum Day, when museums around the country encourage visitors by waiving admission prices.
“The whole weekend is free at the museum,” Schubick said.
