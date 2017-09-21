Businessman put on notice after rant against Kathy Griffin

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, KB Home issued an apology on behalf of their chief executive. KB Home has put CEO Jeffrey Mezger on notice following a vulgar rant against Griffin that went viral. The homebuilder said if a similar incident occurs, Mezger will be let go from his post. The company is also cutting his bonus for the current year by 25 percent. Photo by Rich Fury