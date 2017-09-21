Never say never: Shania Twain finds new voice after illness

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2017 file photo shows Shania Twain performing at the opening night ceremony of the 2017 U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York. When the queen of country pop contracted Lyme’s disease, she thought her singing career was over. Twain says the process of finding her voice again was gruesome and trying. She trained with coaches and worked extensively on her vocals, comparing the experience to an athlete recovering from a major injury. The result is “Now,” her first album in 17 years to be released Sept. 29. Photo by Charles Sykes