From left, Jennifer Eddy, Travis Rogers and cast starred in the Island Players’ production of “Boeing, Boeing.” Eddy and Rogers return to star in “Happy Birthday.”
From left, Jennifer Eddy, Travis Rogers and cast starred in the Island Players’ production of “Boeing, Boeing.” Eddy and Rogers return to star in “Happy Birthday.” Provided photo
From left, Jennifer Eddy, Travis Rogers and cast starred in the Island Players’ production of “Boeing, Boeing.” Eddy and Rogers return to star in “Happy Birthday.” Provided photo

Entertainment

Island Players stage Marc Camoletti’s ‘Happy Birthday’

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

September 20, 2017 12:30 PM

A couple of years ago, Island Players in Anna Maria staged the classic 1960s French farce “Boeing-Boeing.” Audiences loved it, so this year the company is opening its season with “Happy Birthday,” a sequel to “Boeing-Boeing.”

Like the earlier play, “Happy Birthday,” also written by Marc Camoletti, revolves around a Parisian man named Bernard who is trying to keep the women in his life secret from each other.

In “Boeing-Boeing,” they’re international flight attendants who visit on a rotating basis. In “Happy Birthday,” Bernard is married. He’s having an affair and invites his mistress to his birthday party. He asks his best friend Robert to be there and pretend to be the boyfriend of the mistress, but Robert is (unbeknownst to Bernard, of course), having an affair with Bernard’s wife.

The situation gets even more convoluted after that.

Travis Rogers and Jennifer Eddy played Bernard and Jacqueline in “Boeing-Boeing,” and they’re back again in the same roles for “Happy Birthday.” The cast also includes James Thaggard, Sue Belvo and Jennifer Caldwell. Mike Lusk directs.

The production was supposed to open Thursday, but because of Hurricane Irma, Island Players opted to delay the opening until Saturday. It runs through Oct. 1.

Details: Sept. 23-Oct. 1, Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. $20. Information: 941-778-5755, theislandplayers.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback
Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video