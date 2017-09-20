Local bartenders compete in Bar Wars Monday at Clancy’s

If you were afraid that you missed this year’s Bar Wars because you had no power after Hurricane Irma, you’re in luck.
Bar Wars was scheduled for Sept. 18, but because of Irma it was rescheduled for this coming Monday.
It’s billed as “the greatest Bar Wars event in history,” which may be a bit of hyperbole, and as “Bradenton’s only Bar Wars event,” which is probably accurate.
“Bar Wars” is a competition featuring local bartenders from seven establishments: Fan-atics Sports Bar & Grill, Cork’s Cigar Bar, Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar, R.J. Gators, Island Time Bar & Grill and Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill, where this year’s event is being held. It’s the largest field in the four-year history of Bar Wars.
Clancy’s is the defending champion. Cork’s won the first two years.
The bartenders compete in events such as a tricycle race, an obstacle course and the best drink competition, featuring Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey. The judging panel this year includes Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston and Bradenton Herald features editor Jana Morreale — both veteran judges of Bar Wars — plus “a surprise special guest judge.”
There’s no admission charge, but Bar Wars is a popular event so you’re advised to get there early or you might not get a seat.
Details: 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Free. 941-794-2489, clancysirishsportspub.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
