Boxer LaMotta, immortalized in 'Raging Bull,' dies at 95

FILE - In this June 16, 1949, file photo, Jake LaMotta, left, pounds Marcel Cerdan in third round of a world middleweight title bout in Detroit, Mich. LaMotta won the title by a knockout in the tenth round. LaMotta, whose life was depicted in the film “Raging Bull,” died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at a Miami-area hospital from complications of pneumonia. He was 95. File AP Photo