FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Serena Williams answers questions at a press conference after defeating her sister Venus to win the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Williams praised her mother Oracene Price for being a role model in an open letter posted to Reddit on Sept. 19, 2017. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo

Entertainment

New mom Serena Williams thanks mother for being a role model

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 7:19 AM

New mom Serena Williams is thanking her own mother for being the role model she says she needed.

In an open letter to her mother posted to Reddit , Williams calls mom Oracene Price "one of the strongest women I know." Williams mentions some of the criticisms she's endured about her muscular body, before telling Price she's proud that "we were able to show them what some women look like." She adds "we are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!"

Williams says she hopes to "have the same fortitude" in raising her own daughter, Alexis Olympia, who was born on Sept. 1. She signed the letter: "your youngest of five."

Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

