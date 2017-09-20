Grant awarded to historic theater in Augusta

Entertainment

September 20, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine

A $15,000 grant from a Maine historic preservation group will help renovate Augusta's Colonial Theatre, a historic building that fell into disrepair over recent decades.

The Belvedere Historic Preservation Fund gift was approved recently by the Maine Community Foundation. The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xv9hsk ) the gift will be used to complete work on the theater's subfloor.

Supporters of the theater have been working to secure $8.5 million to rehabilitate the historic theater by writing grant applications and doing fundraising in the community. To date, those efforts have resulted in $750,000 being raised.

The Colonial Theatre, built in 1913, hosted movies for decades until it closed in 1969.

Officials say the goal is to have the space "contribute to the economic vitality" of downtown Augusta.

