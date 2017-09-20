Entertainment

Image of rapper Drake imposed into park renovation rendering

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 2:44 AM

NEW YORK

The New York City Parks Department livened up a rendering of a planned park renovation by inserting an image of the Grammy-winning rapper Drake into the background, alongside an image of rapper Akon laughing in the foreground.

The image of Drake is taken from the television show "Degrassi: The Next Generation" where the rapper played a student who used a wheelchair. The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2hgwXXv ) the rendering featuring Drake appears on page 52 of a 59-page document outlining the renovation plan for Brooklyn's Fort Greene Park released Tuesday.

When asked for comment, parks spokesman Sam Biederman said, "Started at the bottom of Fort Greene Park's signature hill, now we're here with the final design," referencing lyrics from Drake's song "Started From the Bottom."

A spokesman for Drake declined to comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback
Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video