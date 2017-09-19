FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, James Cromwell attends the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre in New York. Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an Orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday, Sept. 18, that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400.
FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, James Cromwell attends the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre in New York. Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an Orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday, Sept. 18, that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400. Photo by Christopher Smith
FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, James Cromwell attends the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre in New York. Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an Orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday, Sept. 18, that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400. Photo by Christopher Smith

Entertainment

'Babe' actor James Cromwell charged in SeaWorld protest

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 12:33 AM

SAN DIEGO

Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2f6PZ23 ) reported Monday that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400.

Cromwell, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the farmer in "Babe," has previously said he would serve jail time rather than pay fines. A late message left for his representatives wasn't immediately returned.

He was wearing a "SeaWorld Sucks" T-shirt when he and six other activists stood up in front of the "Orca Encounter" show at SeaWorld on July 24.

Cromwell told park visitors through a megaphone that SeaWorld was condemning the orcas to premature deaths. The protesters were forcibly removed by security.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback
Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video