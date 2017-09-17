A model wears a creation by fashion house Versus at their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
A model wears a creation by fashion house Versus at their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Photo by Vianney Le Caer
Entertainment

Armani, Versace add Italian glitz to London Fashion Week

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 11:47 AM

LONDON

London Fashion Week is getting an injection of Italian glamour, with Donatella Versace's Versus and Emporio Armani joining Britain-based designers on the show schedule Sunday.

The designs Versace presented included all the staples of her usual rock chick sexiness — tight bell bottom trousers, mesh mini dresses, studded and silver-fringed cowboy boots, and lots of black, white and red ensembles adorned with silver hardware.

Many outfits featured a check print, including tiny bikini bottoms emblazoned with the brand name on the back, worn with a matching cowboy jacket.

Later Sunday, Giorgio Armani is joining the Spring-Summer 2018 shows with a catwalk and party for his Emporio Armani collection to mark the opening of a flagship store in the British capital.

Preen and Topshop were among other designers with Sunday shows.

